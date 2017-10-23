Man Sentenced For Jefferson County Murder Trial

Just as the trial against Michael Shane was set to start, but it was called off.
Shane entered a plea just before jury selection started on Monday.
According to our news partners with the Herald Star, Shane pleaded guilty to kidnapping, voluntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.
Shane was involved in the kidnapping and murder of Stephanie Pytash in Jefferson County.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
