Marshall County Man Sentenced For Breaking into Bonnie's Bar

The Marshall County man arrested for breaking into Bonnie's Bar has pleaded guilty today.

Brandon Vanbuskirk was faced with a slew of charges including fleeing and attempted grand larceny, but on Monday, he pleaded guilty to two separate charges.

Entry of a building other than a dwelling, and information for entry of a building other than a dwelling.

In exchange for his guilty plea, his other charges were dismissed.

Marshall County Judge, Jeffrey Cramer, "You went into the hunting camp?"

Vanbuskirk, the defendant, replied, "Yes."

Judge Cramer, "And you took something from there?"

Vanbuskirk, "Yes, a propane tank."

Judge Cramer, "Tell me what you did in regards to Bonnie's Bar that would make you believe that you are guilty of entry into a building other than a dwelling. What did you do there?"

Vanbuskirk, "I was involved with the break-in."

Judge Cramer, "You were involved with the break-in at Bonnie's Bar?"

Vanbuskirk:, "Yes."

He was sentenced to 2 to 20 years at the West Virginia Division of Corrections.