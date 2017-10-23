Ohio Valley Business and Professional Women Host Debate

A Political Date is being sponsored by the Ohio Valley Business and Professional Women, on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

The line-up is scheduled for Meeting the Candidates and Issues Presenters start at 6 p.m., and then the Debate will follow at 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at Eastern Gateway Community College, in the Lecture Hall.

The public is encouraged to come and listen to issues presented and to listen to the views of the candidates.

For additional information, and questions contact Phyllis Riccadonna at (740)-317-3868.