One lane of I-70 westbound is shut down about halfway down two mile hill.

A tractor trailer is jack-knifed and right now there is fuel leaking.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Department, along with the Triadelphia, and Valley Grove Fire Departments are handling the accident.

Right now it's not clear when that lane of traffic will be back open.

