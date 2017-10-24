Ohio Valley Kids Invited to Bellaire Trunk or Treat

Bellaire will host their first ever Trunk or Treat event Tuesday evening.

Organizers are inviting anyone from the Ohio Valley to bring their children, ages 1-14, for plenty of goodies and a spook house.

The Bellaire Planning Committee will be handing out the main bag with a few goodies at the beginning of the line.

All businesses participating in the event will decorate their trunks or tables with goodies for the children as well.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Bellaire City Park and is scheduled to wrap up around 8 p.m.