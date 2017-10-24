Gov. Jim Justice Visits Sites of Warehouse Fires

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.



Justice on Tuesday toured the 420,000-foot warehouse owned by Intercontinental Export Import Inc., or IEI Plastics. According to its website, the company buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.



The main fire was put out Saturday. Officials have said it may take up to a week to fully extinguish hot spots. As smoke billowed around them, firefighters cleared debris as they worked their way through the warehouse.



Justice declared a state of emergency in Wood County Monday, allowing essential emergency resources to continue battling the fire.



On Twitter, Justice said "The state has stepped to the plate and on my watch we will make sure this situation gets handled properly for our people."

