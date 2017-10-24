70 Ducks In Wetzel County Still Need Help After Oil Spill

The oil spill in the Wetzel County community of Jacobsburg on Oct. 14 still has left one group of victims suffering: a flock of ducks.

Jennifer Shuman says about 70 ducks remain in her yard, unable to access the creek for food or water because it is still filled with oil.

She said she's feeding them, but she's hoping for two things: advice on how to clean the ducks, and volunteers to help her do it.

Wetzel County EMA Director Ed Sapp said the spill occurred when petroleum leaked out of a tank owned by Jam Oil

Sapp said cleanup has been ongoing since then, with absorbent booms being placed and replaced in the creek, but oil is still in the water.

He said at one point the oil on Fish Creek stretched for two miles.

He said it remains under investigation by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

If you'd like to contact her to volunteer, you can reach her two ways: