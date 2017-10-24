Officials Continue to Investigate Fatal Accident

Tyler County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fatal accident on WV Rt. 18 south of Indian Creek Road.

According to officials, authorities were dispatched on Monday at approximately 2:25 p.m. to a vehicle accident involving a tanker truck and a tractor trailer truck with entrapment.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find a tanker truck in the ditch on the northbound side of the road with the driver entrapped in the vehicle, and a tractor trailer truck sitting in the southbound lane.

Crews worked to free the driver of the tanker truck, Michael Pack of Woodsfield. He was transported to Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck, Samuel Christopher Jr. of Vincent, was reportedly not injured.

The accident occurred when the trailer of the tractor lost control and traveled across the northbound lane striking the front end of the tanker truck.

According to officials, the accident is still under investigation, but weather is believed to have played a factor in the accident.

The highway was shut down for an extended period of time, and was reopened at approximately 7:15 p.m.