Figaretti's Recognized as Best Italian Restaurant in West Virginia

Figaretti's Italian Restaurant in Wheeling is celebrating a big honor.

A recent national survey named Figaretti's the best Italian restaurant in West Virginia.

Figaretti's has been open since 1948 and has been in its current location for the past 17 years.

The restaurant has stayed in the family and is currently owned by third generation Figaretti, Dino, who says they are excited about the recognition.

"It was a huge honor considering all the other Italian restaurants that are really good in this state. It was a great honor, and I'm very proud of it," said Dino Figaretti.

The restaurant also received a Congressional Record from Senator Joe Manchin recognizing the achievement.

Figaretti's has won several awards in the past, especially for their popular sauce.