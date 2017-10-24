Wheeling Native to Open Record Store

A new small business on National Road is bringing some music nostalgia to Wheeling.

Nail City Record is located at 2200 National Road and has thousands of new and used records for sale.

Prices range from about $5 to about $35 depending on the rarity of the record.

The checkout counter can be converted into a stage where they plan to host live music.

Owner Jonathan Napier is a graduate of Wheeling Central Catholic High School and West Liberty University.

He spent a year traveling before deciding to move back home and open the record shop.

"I was going to a bunch of different cities and thought that one of the best things for vibrant, up and coming communities is a record store. Being that this is my home, I decided that we could bring some of this music culture back to Wheeling," said Napier.

Nail City Record will be hosting a Halloween Party on October 31 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m..

There will be live music performances by Chris Kuskey, Concrete TeePee, and Adrian Niles.

The store will officially open on November 1.