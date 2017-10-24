Winter Freeze Shelter in Need of Donations

The winter months can be grueling for everyone, especially from the homeless community who may have to spend them outside.

That is why Youth Services System in Wheeling has been working to give the homeless shelter for the last eight years.

Now, they need your help.

There are beds set up in their main office on 15th Street they allow people to stay in from December 15 to March 15, but they are in need of twin XL fitted sheets and twin blankets for their beds.

"The Winter Freeze Shelter would not actually happen without a lot of community involvement. We have volunteers that come in every night. We have businesses and organizations that provide meals, and a lot of the work that gets done is done by people who decide to donate and try to make a difference in somebody's lives," said Mike Toothman with Youth Services System.

If you would like to donate to the Winter Freeze Shelter, you can bring sheets and other needs to their main office at 87 15th Street in Wheeling, and if you would like to volunteer to help you can call them at 304-233-9627.

They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..