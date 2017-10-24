Malyshev Receives Life Sentence

The co-defendant found guilty of Stephanie Pytash's murder has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury found Summer Malyshev, 39, guilty of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, all in relation to the death of Stephanie Pytash, 36, in Jefferson County.

She now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole until after 25 years.

On Tuesday, the prosecution argued for a maximum sentence due to Malyshev's long criminal history, lack of remorse and danger to the public.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin says Malyshev also deserves life in prison because of the manner in which the victim died

According to testimony, Pytash suffered greatly and begged for her life.

Malyshev did apologize to the Pytash family for what they've been through.

But Hanlin believes her sentencing will finally bring the family the closure they need.

"Finally this matter is concluded for the Pytash family. We are delighted with the sentence. We are delighted that Mrs. Malyshev will spend the rest of her life in prison. I do think it gives them some amount of peace, at least we hope that it does," Hanlin said.

But it's not quite over.

Malyshev has now filed an appeal, which means she'll have to prove something was improper about her trial.

But Hanlin doesn't believe Malyshev will be very successful.