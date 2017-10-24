Local Organization Raises Money for Homeless Youth

The Youth Services System here in Wheeling want people to realize it's not just the adults we see on the streets that are homeless.

Over 35,000 kids live from couch to couch each year. That's why this event is so valuable for them. In a little over a week the Youth Services System will be holding their 7th annual Wheeling SleepOut to bring forward more knowledge on the issue of homeless youth in our country, especially since they don't fit the typical stereotype of homeless people in the US.

"Homeless youth hide, they couch surf, and without the resources that are available to them and the connections in our community they won't be able to have a transition into successful adults," said Special Events Fundraiser/Coordinator for the Youth Services System Sondra Jackson.

They hold it in the month of November because it's National Runaway Prevention Month, and they want to tackle this issue at all ends while also just helping the youth.

"All the money that we raise through the Wheeling SleepOut goes directly to the Youth Services transitional living program which is the kids that are 18-to-21," Jackson said.

People compete at the Wheeling SleepOut by building creative cardboard structures, while also collecting funds for that program. Ohio County Superintendent Kim Miller applauds the organization for bringing more attention to the unfortunate circumstances some people have to go through.

"It's always great being able to teach our youth and our community how important it is to help others and help them to become a better person; in regard to making a better life and a better situation," said Miller.

If you'd like to register, donate or just learn more information you can do so by going to wheelingsleepout.org.

The event itself will be taking place November 3rd at the JB Chambers Sports Complex, and the only deadline is for teams looking to win the top individual fundraiser award which is November 2nd at 4:00 p.m..