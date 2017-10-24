Sports Complex Expected in the Highlands

How would you feel about a state-of-the-art Sports Complex in the Highlands?

Well, the Ohio County Development Authority took a large step to making that happen in Tuesday night's meeting. They passed a bond resolution issuing up to $30 million to finance the complex you first heard about on 7news.

The building would feature multiple basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, training facilities, soccer fields and much more.

"The money will come into place probably within the next two or three months," said Ohio County Development Authority President Randy Wharton. "Obviously, we're heading into winter so whatever type of construction will be probably dark moving, if that. Still in the planning stages to finalize some kind of an initial design, a basis to start from with the consultants and engineers. Once we have the money in place it will move, it will move pretty quickly."

The next meeting for the group is set for December 5th.

We'll be sure to continue to follow this story as it progresses.