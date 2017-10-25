Man Wanted for Kidnapping Arrested While Shoplifting Steaks - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Wanted for Kidnapping Arrested While Shoplifting Steaks

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) - Officers with the Wheeling Police Department arrested a man wanted out of Colorado after he was caught shoplifting steaks at Kroger.

Juan Manuel Chavez-Ordaz, 44, was arrested at the Mount de Chantal Kroger on Tuesday at approximately 12:02 p.m.

Chavez-Ordaz was reportedly a fugitive from justice that was wanted out of El Paso County, Colorado on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

He was arrested without incident, and is now in the Northern Regional Jail awaiting extradition.

