Elementary Students Take Pledge to "Be a Buddy"

During National Bullying Prevention Month, 7News is teaming up with Bordas and Bordas talking to kids about being buddies inside and outside the classroom.

On Tuesday, students at Washington Lands Elementary School took the buddy pledge. The kids made a promise to treat others the way they like to be treated.

According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, 1 in 5 students report being bullied.

Inside the classrooms, students were asked how they are buddies, they said they share, invite friends to play, respect each other and use kind words.

Spent the morning at Washington Lands Elementary meeting some new buddies in @WTRF7News @BordasLaw Be a Buddy Not a Bully Campaign pic.twitter.com/gV2Gi9WMrz — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) October 24, 2017

At Washington Lands Elementary, being a buddy is not a new concept, the kids said their teachers always encourage them to include each other and to accept everyone's differences.

"Because you're basically helping and treating the way you want to be treated," said Addyson Holland, first grader.

Addyson says one of her favorite parts of the day was getting a bookmark and sticker from our studios and Bordas and Bordas.