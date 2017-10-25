Students at Woodsdale Elementary "Shade Out Drugs"

Schools across the nation are participating in Red Ribbon Week, a campaign held to educate and encourage kids to say no to drugs.

Second graders at Woodsdale Elementary wore sunglasses on Wednesday as their teachers encourage them to shade out drugs.

During this week, the kids are encouraged to make smart choices when it comes to drugs by being creative.

On Tuesday, kids wore their shirts backwards, teaching them to "turn their backs on drugs".

According to the campaign, children of parents who talk to them regularly about drugs are 42-percent less likely to use them, and at 8-years-old, the kids at Woodsdale get it.

"Drugs aren't really good for you and you could die over drugs," said student Flannery Muscar.

"You should never do drugs because they could hurt you, really bad," said student Aiden Milton.

Students also discussed the importance of being a buddy and not a bully as a part of 7News's campaign with Bordas and Bordas.