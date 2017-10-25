Belmont County Receives USDA Funding for Sewage Upgrades

In June, the Belmont County Commission went to the USDA, asking for a loan for water and sewer upgrades.

On Wednesday, the USDA came to the commission, saying yes. They gave them a $2.9 million grant, and a $9.3 million loan at an interest rate of only 2.1-percent.

Commissioners said it will mean a great cost savings for the county.

"As we move forward with these projects, these are crucial projects for the retail side in the mall area for future development for portions of the county where we are probably at our limit in terms of what we can handle from a capacity standpoint. It's been one of our number one priorities this year as a board, evaluating our current system to see what needs to be repaired and also what needs to happen in order to accommodate future growth," said J.P. Dutton.

The commissioners visited Washington D.C. last month. They said they personally spoke with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue about the importance of their water and sewer projects.

They say they appreciate the USDA's support.