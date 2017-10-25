Unique Program Teaches Kids Not to Smoke

It's one of the largest causes of death in America every year. Smoking; it kills over 7 million people, and impacts many more which is why Dr. William Mercer made it his mission to attack the epidemic.

"We don't want anyone to get hurt because of smoking," said Elm Grove Elementary 5th Grader Jade Purpura.

Students at Elm Grove Elementary School took part in Dr. Mercer's "Joe Too Cool to Smoke" program. It integrates the 'Peanuts' cartoon characters we know and love with the powerful message to never begin smoking.

"I think we've had an impact," said Dr. Mercer. "Certainly tobacco use has gone across the nation, it's gone down in West Virginia, but we still have a problem, we still feel this is relevant."

It's the 10th year Snoopy's character 'Joe Too Cool' has been bringing this message to the children in Ohio County.

"It's pretty cool that he came down to tell us not to smoke," said 5th Grader Trey Kocher.

"It's pretty cool that he came down to tell us not to smoke," said 5th Grader Trey Kocher.

"It changed my whole entire life," 5th Grader Jacob Hayes said.

"I've knew a lot of people who died from smoking or who got really bad, so I knew and this helps to get more people to know so they don't smoke," said Purpura.

Dr. Mercer starts the presentations by showing the students the negative side effects of smoking. The kids then split up into groups where they did some hands-on learning as well. Elm Grove Elementary Principal Richard Dunlevy says he lost his grandmother to lung cancer, so this is a valuable lesson to show students early on it's not okay.

Senator Joe Manchin's office honors Dr. William Mercer for having a continuous, positive impact on the youth in Ohio County.

"The kids understand what the importance of this program is, and know hey I don't want to do that," said Dunlevy. "I know what the affects' going to be down the road, it could cost me my life."

Each student tells 7News after seeing what can actually happen, they will not be smoking.