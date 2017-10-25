CA House Band of the Week: Wheeling Park Patriots

Highs in the Seventies. Sounds like a great fall forecast, but it's actually the theme for an amazing half time show.

The Wheeling Park Marching Band works hard to put on a show that's sure to bring the crowd to their feet. They play some biggest hits from the 1970's including "It's Only Rock and Roll, But I Like It", "Blue Collar Man" and "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting".

Just over ninety members in this year's band. That includes a flag corps, dance line and featured twirler.

David Alfred is the band director. He says that while this year's group is relatively young, they benefit from great leadership from the upperclassmen.

The kids say there is nothing more exciting than the chaos of performing in front of a large crowd on game night.

"Friday night is the best night and those are the best days of the entire week and entire month. Friday, you get there, you go out on the field and practice a little bit before the game. You're there with your friends creating wonderful memories and moments," said band member DJ Daugherty.

The band members also say there is a lot more to being in the band than just putting on a great show.

"It is not only just a great way to meet people and get to create some thing that you get to have your hands on. It's beneficial in so many ways and it's helped me become a better person with all of the directors I have had," said Drum Captain Faith Richter.

"This group of kids is more like a family than anything. And I know that sounds like a cliche, but honestly when I came in here freshman year, I didn't know anyone at this school. I was terrified. But as soon as I waked into band camp, everyone is so nice to me. They showed me around the school, they gave me tours, they gave me tips on home work and time management. We are like a big family and we get to make music at the end of the day. We get to make something incredible," said Field Commander Julia Quinn.

Quinn and mellophone player DJ Daugherty both say they plan on playing in college as well.

With Football season winding down, they say they are looking forward to marching in the Fantasy in Lights Parade this November.

Congratulations to the Wheeling Park Patriots Marching Band.