Officials Are Cracking Down On False Bomb Threats

One local school district is on high alert as they investigate a bomb threat made at a Jefferson County high school.



Officials said it all started when someone noticed a threat written in an upstairs girls bathroom at Buckeye Local High School.

This is the same bathroom and the same threat officials dealt with last year, which is why the investigation continues.

Officials said various K-9 units, fire departments and police departments have searched the grounds and building.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy even patrolled overnight to make sure everything checked out.

Fortunately nothing has been found, but the school is on high alert.

Teachers are patrolling the bathrooms and signing students in and out of classrooms Students were even allowed to miss school today if their parents were uncomfortable.

Now, this is the first bomb threat of the school year, but Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said this has gone too far.

"When we find out who the person is, they're going straight to jail. Whether it's a girl, whether it's a boy, enough's enough already. That's not a threat. That's a promise," Abdalla said.



Sheriff Abdalla said they do have some leads on who the suspects are, but they're still investigating.

If found, the suspects will face serious consequences such as expulsion and felony charges for inducing panic.