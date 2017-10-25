Wednesday's Child: Meet Clayton

October's Wednesday's Child is Clayton.

Clayton is ten years old and a fifth grader at Central Elementary in Moundsville.

He is hoping to be matched with male mentor, someone who enjoys the outdoors and will join him in some of his favorite pastimes like hiking, football, and swimming.

Clayton says his favorite class in school is gym.

Football is his favorite sport, but he is also a pretty good swimmer.

"I got first place out of eight boys, and I swam the whole Four Seasons in 50 seconds," said Clayton.

As winter approaches, Clayton says his favorite indoor activity is playing video games. He is also a big fan of The Walking Dead.

Clayton would like to find a mentor with a sense of humor because he loves to pull pranks.

His mentor should be physically active because he has big plans to go hiking. He can teach his mentor how to fish.

Clayton is definitely an outdoors-man and is looking forward to having an older friend to take him to some new hiking spots.

If you would like to be Clayton or another child's mentor, you can do so as an individual or as a family. Just contact Connie Ball at 304-218-2857 or cball@ysswv.com for more information.