St. Clairsville Schools Attorney: Aftermath of "Pantsing" Incident "Out of Control"

The attorney for the St. Clairsville schools in saying enough is enough.

In the aftermath of the "pantsing" incident at the October 13th football game, Albert Davies, the attorney for St. Clairsville schools, is speaking out.

He says some of the things being said are unsubstantiated, others seem to be made up, and still others amount to slander and libel.

Davies says the girls were in an area behind the bleachers where students are not allowed to go. According to Davies, they were talking about boys, teasing and scuffling, and one girl may have had her pants pulled down.

But the aftermath, in his opinion, has gone out of control.

Davies says the pantsing is being called a sexual assault, and he says it simply wasn't.

"I think it almost does a disservice to the folks that are unfortunately sexually battered and abused," said Davies.

A lawsuit filed by the family of the pantsing victim says the school system must create a protocol for protecting children from sexual exploitation or shut down.

According to Davies, that's "ridiculous".

He says the sudden revelation of the so-called club in which 4th grade girls allegedly fondled each other in the bathroom was never mentioned until now.

"Not one student ever, ever came forward and spoke with a teacher, the building principal or any employee of the St. Clairsville City School District as to the existence or creation of this club. Further, not one parent ever came forward and spoke with a teacher, guidance counselor, building principal, board member, any administrator saying that their child was claiming this club existed and had been created," Davies said.

Davies says the school district has an abundance of intelligent, dedicated and experienced teachers and administrators.

He says comments being made about them on social media seem defamatory.

"And if that is the case, then we will consider defamation of character lawsuits, slander lawsuits as well. Enough is enough!" Davies said.

He also said the elementary principal assures him there was never an opportunity for the so-called "club" to meet in the bathroom.

They say they are monitored by teachers in the bathroom and outside in the hall.

Here is a timeline of events in this growing controversy:

The alleged incident happened during a football game on October 13th.

One week later on the 20th, the family of the victim filed a lawsuit against the school.

On Wednesday, the school's attorney is speaking out for the first time calling these claims "unsubstantiated".

We'll continue to keep you updated on this developing story.