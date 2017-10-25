Student Indicted on Multiple Counts After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Special Needs Student

UPDATE:

An 18-year-old student who allegedly lured a special needs student into a Buckeye Local school locker room and sexually assaulted her has been indicted.

On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Joseph Reed to multiple counts of rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, the 16-year-old victim immediately went to her best friend after it happened, who in turn encouraged her to tell school officials.

ORIGINAL:

*This story was updated on 10/26/17 to include the released name of the 18-year-old student. This information is according to Jefferson County Prosecutor, Jane Hanlin.*

Officials say Joseph Reed, 18, is currently in custody.

Reed is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Fred Abdalla, said, "Thank God she went to her best friend. If she would have kept it to herself, we may have never known about it, but she had the courage to go and tell someone. That's what they're supposed to do."

Sheriff Abdalla also said they're still investigating and preparing for court, but he believes Buckeye Local officials have been "fantastic" in working with police.