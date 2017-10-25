6th Annual Trunk or Treat Hosted By Whiteside's of St. Clairsville

Whiteside's of St. Clairsville hosted their 6th annual Trunk or Treat event tonight to give kids a safe environment to pick up some delicious Halloween treats.

The fun and festivities kicked off around 6 p.m. and wrapped up by about 8 p.m.

All of the employees dressed up in costumes as kids walked around and picked candy out of the trunks of new cars.

Whiteside outfitted the entire dealership for the event with spooky and festive decorations.

Organizers say they planned for about 1,200 kids this year.