President Trump Declares Opioid Epidemic A National Emergency

It's been making headlines in the Ohio Valley for years, and tomorrow President Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a National Emergency.

That means the Federal Government could have more resources in dealing with the crisis.

Lawmakers have been trying for this for months, and some say it's taking the government too long to act.

Dr. Daniel Lieberman with George Washington University said health officials in every state will have immediate needs.

"We've got to invest in research for better drugs, we have to invest in the drugs, and the doctors who can provide evidence based treatment for the drugs," said Dr. Lieberman.

Despite tomorrow's anticipated declaration, Senate Democrats are calling on Congress to spend an extra 45 billion dollars to fight the epidemic.

A Presidential commission focused on the opioid outbreak, is expected to give its final recommendations to fight the crisis in the next month.