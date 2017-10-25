Thieves Target Unlocked Cars and a House in Martins Ferry

Police reports that the people of Martins Ferry should be on alert after a number of cars, and one house were gone through late last night.

There is surveillance video from one of the areas hit by the theives.

According to Sergeant Bob Walton, more than twenty cars and a house were targeted by this man, and possibly another person or group of people.

Walton said, the areas affected include Pearl, Vine, Elm, and Broadway Streets, Ralston Avenue, and Maple Place.

Most of the cars entered were unlocked, and police urge you to always lock your vehicles, and to never leave valuables inside.

If you know who this person is, you're asked to contact the Matins Ferry police department at 740-633-2121.