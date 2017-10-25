Funds to Better the Community Continue to Flourish From Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

With the expansion of oil and gas production in our area, one company in the field has teamed up with land owners to make Belmont County a better place.

Rice Energy and the Smith-Goshen Landowner Group developed a family of funds with the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley back in 2013 and today that fund is continuing to grow.

The organization works to provide funding to Police and Fire Departments, as well as libraries throughout Belmont County, along with many other groups.

The landowners believe in spreading the wealth.

Belmont County Landowner, Lova Ebbert, said, "We just felt like, when you're blessed you need to bless other people. We love our community, our families are here and we just want to make sure that 20, 40 years from now this can still be a community where people want to come, there'll be jobs and life will be better because of what we're doing."

To date the organization has given away nearly $200,000 to 35 different groups throughout Belmont County.