WWE Hall of Famer, Pro Wrestling Event Comes to Wheeling Island

The International Wrestling Cartel is returning to Wheeling Island Casino this Friday for an event filled with fun for the whole family.

"In April we were fortunate enough to have former WWE Superstar Ryback and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon Steamboat" with us but this time we have a Hall of Fame legend stepping into the ring for some 1-on-1 action!" said IWC Owner Justin Plummer.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler will be battling Wheeling's own JaXon Argos in a "Birthday Party" confrontation that "guarantees to entertain".

IWC Women's Champion Britt Baker, the IWC Super Indy Champion Gory, "The Eccentric Artist" RC Dupree, Jack Pollock, and Andrew Palace will also be at the event.

All ticket holders will be entitled to one autograph and one photo with Jerry Lawler, The autographs and photos begin at 5:30 p.m., and the live action beings at 7:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome to enjoy the fun.

Tickets are currently on sale at TicketMaster.com. $15 General Admission, and $20 Ringside available.