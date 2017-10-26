Police Continue to Search for Man Accused of Raping, Killing 13-Month-Old Ohio Girl

CONNEAUT, OH (AP/WCMH) — Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in northeast Ohio.

Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said Friday that his office filed charges of aggravated murder and rape against Joshua Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Smith said an arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old Conneaut man.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

Gurto is described as being 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds with a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm. He was last seen on the day of Sereniti’s death.

Police say Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.