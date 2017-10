Crews are currently on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident in Belmont County.

According to officials, two people have been confirmed dead following the accident on Route 7 near Dilles Bottom.

Fatal accident on Route 7 near Dilles Bottom has closed one southbound lane. pic.twitter.com/pSmLL294Vf — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) October 26, 2017

The accident involved a car and a truck. One southbound lane is closed.

No other information has been released at this time.

