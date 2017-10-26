Names Released After Fatal Vehicle Accident on Route 7

UPDATE 10/27/17:

The names of two people killed in a two vehicle accident on SR 7 have been released by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, Bryan Hudson, 65, and Alana Hudson, 60, of Powhatan were traveling northbound on SR 7 when Bryan attempted to turn left onto Ferry Landing Road. The 2008 Buick was then struck by a 2001 International truck that was traveling southbound on SR 7.

Bryan was pronounced dead from injuries sustained from the crash.

Alana, the passenger, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Raymond Litman, of Clarington, was transported to Wheeling Medical Park with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE:

Two people were killed in a vehicle accident just before noon on Thursday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people in Buick LaCrosse was traveling northbound near the Dilles Bottom exit, and attempted to turn left. The car was then struck by a southbound tanker truck.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Now traffic was slowed northbound due to the removal of some electric wires and the passenger vehicle that was northbound was in the far right lane. That vehicle cut across two lanes of traffic to make a turn, left, and crossed into the path of the southbound truck," said OHSP Post Commander James Faunda.

"Basically this tank here, he was hauling sewage. There was no environmental impact whatsoever. If it was a dangerous chemical, it would have placards on the side of it," said Dave Ivan, Belmont County EMA Director.

Lt. James Faunda of the highway patrol says it's vital to remember that left turns must yield to all other traffic.

The couple's names are not yet being released.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are currently on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident in Belmont County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people have been confirmed dead following the accident on Route 7 near Dilles Bottom.

Fatal accident on Route 7 near Dilles Bottom has closed one southbound lane.

The accident involved a car and a truck. One southbound lane is closed.

No other information has been released at this time.

