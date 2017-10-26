Two Dead After Vehicle Accident on Route 7

UPDATE:

Two people were killed in a vehicle accident just before noon on Thursday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people in Buick LaCrosse was traveling northbound near the Dilles Bottom exit, and attempted to turn left. The car was then struck by a southbound tanker truck.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Now traffic was slowed northbound due to the removal of some electric wires and the passenger vehicle that was northbound was in the far right lane. That vehicle cut across two lanes of traffic to make a turn, left, and crossed into the path of the southbound truck," said OHSP Post Commander James Faunda.

"Basically this tank here, he was hauling sewage. There was no environmental impact whatsoever. If it was a dangerous chemical, it would have placards on the side of it," said Dave Ivan, Belmont County EMA Director.

Lt. James Faunda of the highway patrol says it's vital to remember that left turns must yield to all other traffic.

The couple's names are not yet being released.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are currently on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident in Belmont County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people have been confirmed dead following the accident on Route 7 near Dilles Bottom.

The accident involved a car and a truck. One southbound lane is closed.

No other information has been released at this time.

