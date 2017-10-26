Wheeling Jesuit Holds 'Take Back the Night' Event

(WTRF) -- Recent allegations locally and across the nation are bringing more awareness to sexual assault. That's why one local university felt the need to take action.

The program, held at Wheeling Jesuit, is called "Take Back the Night". Their mission is to bring awareness for the victims of Sexual Violence, and give students preventative measures to stop the crime.

The foundation puts on this event twice a year all throughout the country, and Wheeling Jesuit University is the first to bring the this program to West Virginia.

The Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Help Center says that, until the recent national activity surrounding Harvey Weinstein and others, this is a topic people don't talk about. So, they made a point to talk about it.

"Bringing awareness to the fact that it does happen to people, it can affect anybody. It's really, really important to get the word out there and make sure survivors know they're not alone," said Megan Palmer, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Help Center.

Wheeling Jesuit is just one of 10 schools selected to take part in the program during this period.

It's an all day event, leading up to a candlelight vigil tonight at 8:30 on Chapel Plaza. People are making a luminary in support. pic.twitter.com/r0tNjJN7Xn — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) October 26, 2017

There will be a candlelight vigil and worldwide moment of silence beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Chapel Plaza at Wheeling Jesuit.

People had the chance to make luminaries in support of any affected by Sexual Violence. They also held a self-defense class with the Wheeling Police Department, and many other helpful events.

They want to stress the fact that if you or somebody you know needs assistance after any kind of sexual violence, whether it be assault or harassment, etc, they urge you to contact the Sexual Assault Help Center at (304) 234-8519.