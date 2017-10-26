Local Hospital Offering FREE Vascular Screenings

Vascular disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in our country, killing thousands every year.

That's why Wheeling Hospital is doing their part to help those in the Ohio Valley by providing free screenings to anyone who fits the criteria. The doctor, Dr. John Klay, who brought the 'Dare to C.A.R.E.' program to the hospital tells 7News they want to help with early detection of the deadly disease, and in most cases these screenings could cost you up to $150.

"Vascular disease is truly rampant in our community," the Director of Vascular Laboratories and cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Klay said. "We know that because so many of us have lost friends and family because of complications from vascular disease. Early detection means early prevention and early treatment to save people's lives and limbs."

The free screenings will be taking place on Tuesday's from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in the hospital beginning November 7th. If you'd like to set-up an appointment for a free screening you can call (304)243-8362.