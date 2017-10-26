Wheeling Officials Arrest Arson Suspect

Wheeling officials arrested a Wheeling man charged with first degree arson.

The Wheeling Police Department, along with the Wheeling Fire Department, arrested Robert James Leonard, 28, on Thursday. The arrest stems from a fire that occurred at 525 S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island early on August 22nd.

The Fire Department's Bureau of Investigations determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Leonard was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate on $20,000 cash bond.