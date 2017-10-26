SPECIAL REPORT: Patching the Potholes in WV Roads and Economy

Just like the budget in West Virginia, the roads have been crumbling for years.

So, a plan, conceived by Governor Jim Justice one year ago would put West Virginians to work on the greatest construction endeavor in state history, with the idea of fixing both the roads and the budget crisis.

Gus Suwaid, Engineer with WVDOT, spent countless hours pushing for the measure, prior to the special election.

If you've driven on the roads, then you've experienced first-hand how bad some of them are. For Suwaid, the bridge between Ohio and West Virginia is their number one priority.

"The I-70 work consists of 25 bridges from state-line to state-line, the Fort Henry Bridge is one of these bridges. The Fort Henry along with many other bridges will be undertaken effective, we're hoping, by the Fall of 2018," said Suwaid.

The idea of making sure the mass amount of construction work stays with West Virginia workers has been cause for concern for many people throughout the Mountain State.

"It's going to be a nice injection of job opportunities for West Virginians," said Delegate Shawn Fluharty.

Under current legislation, public works projects follow the West Virginia Jobs Act, which requires 75-percent of the workforce to be made up of West Virginian workers.

"And hopefully a nice spur of activity in the economy, especially the local economy. We're always competing in the Northern Panhandle with Ohio and Pennsylvania. What we did during this last special session that we had down there in Charleston, was we tried to strengthen that language to ensure that companies weren't taking advantage of that and bringing in employees from other states and hoping that West Virginians get the priority they deserve here," said Fluharty.

So, where do things go from here for our Country Roads?

"You will see all kinds of paving projects. We will take upon projects just like simple re-surfacing to major bridge rehab and we're in the process of designing and rehabbing multiple concrete sections of pavement along the whole district," said Suwaid.

On the campaign trail, the governor talked about this road bond initiative that would literally pave the way for financial stability

"And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," Governor Jim Justice said.

Many of the smaller projects on our less traveled roads are already underway.