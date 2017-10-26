Long-Time Mayor of Steubenville Set to Retire

The Nov. 7th general election is less than two weeks away which means the reign of Steubenville Mayor Domenick Mucci is soon coming to an end.

The shoes of Domenick Mucci are big ones to fill. He's been a staple here in Steubenville for 36 years.

And while he's happy to start a new chapter, he says these citizens and this city will always have his heart. On December 31st, he'll turn in his key and pass it to another.

But he says he's so thankful he was ever elected.

"I am deeply, deeply indebted to the citizens of the city of Steubenville. Our citizens have been outstanding and have really supported me throughout the years. It has been a tremendous joy," Mucci said.

As Mayor, Mucci accomplished many things including adding a fifth lane to Sunset Boulevard, building Fort Steuben Park, attending thousands of city council meetings, committee meetings, community events and so much more.

But he says the thing he'll miss most is the friendships he made along the journey.

"It's really not the rewards or the recognition that I've received over the years. It's the true friendship and relationships that we build up, which makes your community. We have a great tradition here. We believe in our community and that's what needs to be portrayed."

Mucci says he's looking forward to taking some time off to be with family, to travel and to get some much-needed housework done.

But he won't be gone forever.

Mucci has lived and breathed city government for decades, so he'll always just be a phone call away.

"It is true. I am retiring. I am stepping back. However, that doesn't mean I'm not going to be involved in the community. If they need my assistance, I'm a phone call away," said Mucci.

This means he'll always be available to anyone who needs advice.

And if he could give the incoming Mayor any advice now, it would be to always be honest with and available to citizens.

City employees and citizens say the best thing about Mayor Mucci is, like any human, he had some rough patches along the way, but they never impacted his ability to lead.

He always kept the city as his number one, which is why he'll be greatly missed.