Opioid Crisis Now a National Public Health Emergency

In the next hour almost SIX PEOPLE will be dead across our country because of opioid addiction. And the state of West Virginia leads the United States in drug overdoses.

This is why President Donald Trump declared the epidemic a National Public Health Emergency.

BREAKING: President Trump has declared the opioid epidemic in our nation a National "Public Health Emergency." More details on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/pPz13g9ni6 — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) October 26, 2017

"My administration is declaring the opioid problem a National Public Health Emergency by federal law."

With the declaration by President Trump states will now be allowed to shift federal grant funds away from other health issues such as HIV, diabetes and maternal care to opioid treatment programs. He went on to say that we can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic.

"We owe it to our children and to our country to do everything in our power to address this national shame and this human tragedy," said the President.

Former US Attorney for the Northern Panhandle, William Ihlenfeld likes this move, but says economists estimate we need over $190 billion nationally to really fight this crisis. The Public Health Emergency will only free up about $50,000.

"There's more to the problem in West Virginia than just making this declaration, there's many more steps that have to be taken," said Ihlenfeld. "This declaration [Thursday] by the president definitely helps; I just think that we need more. We need more help from Congress, we need leadership at the top and we have to just keep working as hard as we can."

What it will do in the Northern Panhandle is allow more people to access narcan and telemedicine (virtually visit a doctor).

Ihlenfeld believes this is a good start to fixing the problem, but President Trump should have made it a National Emergency.