SPECIAL REPORT: State of the Roads in Ohio

The state roads in Ohio are frequently updated and repaired, but the county roads could use some attention. The Problem is there isn't an abundant amount of money to make those repairs.

When you drive through Belmont County, you're likely to experience construction at any given time. That's because the Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 has been fortunate enough to have funding to keep our area state roads in tip-top condition, "We have $223 million worth of projects that are under construction currently, not currently, some of those are wrapped up for the year and we have 141 active that were started maybe a year or two before that or starting this year," said ODOT District 11 Deputy Director, Lloyd MacAdams.

ODOT is also busy with the Mall Road Interchange Project that will connect the newly developed St. Clair Commons from Route 40 to Mall Ring Road, just behind the Ohio Valley Mall, "This massive road project that has been in the works and on paper for 12 to 15 years and with the good weather in most of 2017 the scheduled completion date is October 31, 2018, but it looks as though, they're way ahead of schedule at this time," said Belmont County Commission President, Mark Thomas.

On the other hand, roads that are owned and maintained by Belmont County haven't fared so well. We sat down with Belmont County Engineer, Terry Lively, to just see just why that is, "The money just isn't available, because of inflation."

Lively said the county has to be very cautious in the ways in which they spend their money, and when it comes to road improvement projects they have to choose wisely, "The asphalt ages naturally, generally you get about 10 years out of a hot mix asphalt surface. The guardrail posts are rotted off, a lot of our guardrails are laying on the ground. We maintain the bridges on the county roads and on the township roads and a lot of those bridges are falling into disrepair."

Not only does the County have to maintain the quality of their roads, but they must also prepare for the unexpected when it comes to weather conditions and bridges that aren't capable of supporting heavy loads, "We can only do so much on those smaller bridges and those larger bridges could easily cost a million dollars to replace some of those larger bridges and we just don't have the money to do that," Lively said.

In the end, officials say, when you have roads that are in good working order, that broadens the possibilities for economic growth and development. That is something all people want to see for the future of the Ohio Valley.