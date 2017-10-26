Wheeling Jesuit Hosts 'Take Back the Night' event

Wheeling Jesuit University hosted a "Take Back The Night" event on campus Thursday.

The candlelight vigil is held to bring awareness to sexual assault and domestic violence. "Take Back the Night" holds global events at ten locations the last Thursday in October and Wheeling Jesuit was chosen to be one of them.

There was a national moment of silence tonight at all ten vigils to honor the victims. Other activities included bystander intervention training, yoga for peace and healing, and a self-defense class taught by members of the Wheeling Police Department.