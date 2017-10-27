Inmate Escapes Jail, Considered Armed and Dangerous

A Caldwell, Ohio man arrested for an armed car-jacking in Belmont County earlier this year, is on the run in West Virginia.

State Police are looking for Todd Boyes who is considered armed and dangerous. The 43 year old white male is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 220 pounds.

Police were alerted to his escape around 1 a.m. Friday morning. Boyes escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.

Original Story: One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase Throughout Kanawha County

He's wanted for Attempted Murder and Fleeing. He was on the run when he was arrested in Charleston following the Belmont County incident earlier this year.

Police said he stole a car and threatened the driver with an assault riffle. He was found in Charleston the next day where he lead police on a chase before crashing.

If you know where Boyes is this morning contact police immediately. Do not approach him.



Stay with 7news for your latest updates.