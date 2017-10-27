Local Teacher Honored at Language Conference

Warwood School Spanish Teacher Amelia Richter's presentation at a recent West Virginia Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference was named the finest at the annual event.

Richter learned Thursday that her presentations on strategies using novels to build proficiency and introduce grammar in context earned the "Best of West Virginia" award at the WVFLTA conference.

By earning the West Virginia designation, she will travel to Atlanta in March to be a presenter at the Southern Conference on Language Teaching.