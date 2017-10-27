Steak Fry To Celebrate McMechen Pride With Flood Victims

Selling out of tickets in just two weeks, the McMechen Flood Relief Steak Fry Friday is a chance for the community to share a meal and town pride.

Resident and steak fry committee member Mike Ferro said he still knows some of his neighbors are without furnaces and still cleaning. That's one of the reasons he's excited to hear stories of hard work and hope after the July flooding in McMechen.

Mike Ferro considers his house in McMechen one of the lucky ones.

"We happened to be out of town that evening and got a call we saw the videos of water raging down 9th Street and I knew I was going to have some water in my basement, I did, fortunately I didn't lose anything," said Ferro.

It wasn't until days later Mike said he was shocked to see his town devastated.

"You know you have that fear you have that anxiety built up in you, you hope that no one was hurt, no one was killed and that there was minimal damage," said Ferro.

Happy Tails Pet Salon owner Terri Lindsey said she hoped for the best on the night of the flood, luckily her business was spared. Since then, she has been a face of the clean-up and donation efforts in town.

"We are in a good spot because we are in the north end of McMechen so when people couldn't make it to the pool to make donations they could just drop stuff off at the shop," said Lindsey.

For the dozens of victims that will enjoy an a favorite Ohio Valley favorite tradition, Mike and Terri hope it's a celebration of how far they've come.

"A lot of the people I didn't get to see, we didn't have a chance, we were working and delivering stuff back and forth from the collection center. A lot of people didn't even know their neighbors before this happened, and they met their neighbors, and now they get a chance to sit down, have fun, eat, talk, get a chance to visit," said Lindsey.

"These people are good hardworking people here good neighbors and good friends and we want the best for them, and we hope that they recover from this," said Ferro.

Mike and Terri said the steak fry committee couldn't have done this without the help of Gold Khourey and Turak.

The steak fry is Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Grand Vue Park.

Even though tickets are sold out, the committee is still accepting monetary donations and 50-50 tickets are still available. All proceeds will be given to flood victims.