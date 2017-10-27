WVU Mountaineer Mascot Arrested for DUI

UPDATE (10/27/17 at 3 p.m.):

West Virginia University issued a statement Friday afternoon regarding the Mountaineer Mascot's arrest.

West Virginia University is aware of this morning's arrest of Troy Clemons, currently the Mountaineer Mascot, for speeding and misdemeanor driving under the influence. While the Mountaineer Mascot Advisory Council gathers and reviews all the facts, Troy will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game. As the alternate Mountaineer, those duties will be handled by Trevor Kiess, a junior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins. In addition to any legal outcomes, Troy - as any other WVU student - will be subject to appropriate student conduct proceedings.

ORIGINAL:

The current West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Troy Clemons, 22, of Morgantown, was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.

Clemons failed multiple field sobriety tests, deputies said, and his blood alcohol content was 0.126.

Clemons is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.