Woman Raising Money by Collecting Shoes

One local woman is making it her mission to help at-risk kids in our area through an unique national fundraiser.

Karen Grubb has been giving out bags for people to put gently used or new shoes inside to be given to third-world countries. Through the national company "Funds 2 Orgs," she receives $1,000 for every 100 bags of 25 pairs she collects.

Grubb is raising money to create a Teen REACH activity camp to help at-risk children be around people who can give them a little hope.

"That's something that they're missing," said Grubb. "They don't have healthy adults in their life, they may be in foster care but they have a lot of baggage. This is an opportunity for them to see, for one thing, realize they're not alone, and that there are people out there that want to help them succeed in life and to give them some direction."

Already Karen and her group have collected 82 bags of shoes and handed out 440 bags Friday. Their picking up the West Virginia bags November 5th between 1 and 4 p.m..

If you'd like to help Karen raise money by donating a pair of shoes or just donating funds, you can call her at (304)-975-1583.