Warwood School Spanish Teacher Amelia Richter Named "Best Of West Virginia"

Warwood School Spanish Teacher Amelia Richter is like all educators.

She works hard, loves her students and is passionate about teaching Spanish.

But on Thursday, Amelia received a special honor.

Her presentation at the West Virginia Foreign Language Teachers Association earned the "Best of West Virginia" award.

"I mean of course it's a personal achievement and I feel very good. Even my students were asking, how did the weekend go? I showed them the presentation. I mean, it was about them. It's what we do in our class. It's it's their student samples. So, it's like a shared accomplishment," Richter said.

Richter said her teaching has evolved over the past few years.

Currently, she uses mini novels to make learning Spanish easier a the best part is students learn the language without realizing it.

"It's showing that kids do it better and faster when it's something they choose, they enjoy, and you make it available. I'm just really excited to help students get better at the language," Richter said.

Of course, getting better at Spanish is why students enjoy her class.

They said they're very proud of her and thankful for making learning fun.

"I actually do feel honored because she's such a good teacher. She's probably one of my teachers because it's mostly participation in here and interacting. That's a really nice thing," said Annalynn McCreary, a Warwood 8th Grader.

"It's really cool because I feel like it's really enriching to be learning from somebody who's so good in this category," said Brandon Mundy, a Warwood 8th Grader.

Richter's selection was based upon attendee evaluations and an online vote.

Next up , she'll travel to Atlanta in March to be a presenter at the Southern Conference on Language Teaching.