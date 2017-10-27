"The Worst He's Ever Seen": OH Attorney General Comments on Opioid Crisis

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine stopped by the Ohio Valley on Friday to talk about the current status of the opiate crisis in Ohio.

He said it's the worst he's ever seen.

But he believes Belmont County is doing a great job in helping with the fight.

Through their drug court treatment program, the County is literally saving lives.

They're also teaching students about prevention, which DeWine thinks is key.

"Prevention is the one thing that we are not doing a very good job of in Ohio. We've got to do more. I advocate that we start in Kindergarten and do something every year that is age appropriate. In that curriculum, it shows that it actually does in fact change behavior and work," DeWine said.

But even if we focus on the kids, DeWine said there's still more to do.

It starts with getting people into treatment and showing some tough love.