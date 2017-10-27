Local Sheriff Warns Public About Escaped Inmate

And now that he has escaped, authorities in our area are warning residents to keep their distance if they see him.

In February, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Belmont County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene of a carjacking near Warnock.

According to Officials, suspect, Todd Boyes, had tricked the victim into stopping, and is a dangerous man.

Belmont County Sheriff, Dave Lucas, said, "This incident looked like the vehicle broke down. And when this, the victim came up the road, he stopped the victim with a weapon. So this victim is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. Do not go after him. Call law enforcement. Let us deal with him."

At that time, the weapon Boyes had was an A-R 15 style rifle, and is presumed to be armed this time also.

Boyes is five-seven, weighs 220 pounds, and is bald with blue eyes.

If you see him do not approach him.