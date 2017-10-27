Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

Posted: Updated:
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. -

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says that the annual FOP 'Shop with a Cop' program is not collecting money over the phone this year.

There have been reports that a person claiming to be a Chad Kent is trying to collect money for the event. Kent is said to be calling from (304)494-8103.

The sheriff warns that this is a scam and said you shouldn't give this person any money.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.