Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says that the annual FOP 'Shop with a Cop' program is not collecting money over the phone this year.
There have been reports that a person claiming to be a Chad Kent is trying to collect money for the event. Kent is said to be calling from (304)494-8103.
The sheriff warns that this is a scam and said you shouldn't give this person any money.
